Taiwan Question Is Purely A Chinese Domestic Matter, Says Beijing

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) spokesperson Tan Kefei stated that the PLA will have no tolerance for Taiwan's independence separatist pursuits of any kind and will steadfastly defend the nation's national territorial integrity and sovereignty. Tan was speaking to the media about recent American aggressive actions that have raised tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of National Defence of the People's Republic of China: "The compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are members of one big family. We are willing to create broad space for peaceful reunification, but will never leave any space for any form of 'Taiwan independence' secessionist activities."

It further read that, "to the interference of external forces and the 'Taiwan independence' secessionist activities, the PLA has carried out corresponding military operations, which are absolutely legitimate and fully justified".

It is acceptable for China to carry out military operations: Chinese defence spokesperson

According to Tan, the main factors contributing to the escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait are the Democratic Progressive Party government's confrontational activities to work with outside powers in quest of "Taiwan independence" and about there uncompromising tenacity to oppose the Chinese nation's fundamental interests.

Tan said that it was acceptable for the PLA to carry out military operations in response to interference from foreign sources and secessionist movements advocating "Taiwan independence".

Taiwan question is purely a Chinese domestic matter: Chinese official

The Taiwan question is purely a Chinese domestic matter, and it is at the centre of China's basic interests, Tan emphasised, adding that it is the first line in ties between China and the United States that cannot be crossed.

Tan claims that China adamantly opposes the US enhancing its substantive relations with Taiwan in any way, including through diplomatic or military contact. Tan stated: "We encourage the United States to discontinue its 'salami tactics' and further action on the Taiwan subject and give up its attempt to use Taiwan to restrict China."

Noticeably, China claims Taiwan, an island with self-government and a population of 24 million, as its own. Despite being 100 miles from China's southeast coast, it is a vibrant democracy that produces the vast majority of the world's powerful computer chips. It is also crucial to Xi Jinping's aim to reestablish China's position as a great power given that he has declared his desire to take over the island within his lifetime.