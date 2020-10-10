Taiwan Redesigns Passport To Assert Independence, Shrinks Words 'Republic Of China'

Amid rising tensions in the region due to the growing assertiveness of China, Taiwan has decided to introduce a new passport design wherein the words “Taiwan” and “Passport” are highlighted in English. The aim of the new passport design is to clearly distinguish between Chinese and Taiwanese passport holders.

In a statement, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: “The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in January this year prompted the Legislative Yuan to pass a resolution in late July aimed at preventing holders of the Republic of China (Taiwan) passport from being mistaken for citizens of the People's Republic of China, which has impacted their rights and caused inconvenience when travelling abroad”.

The statement from the Ministry added that the changes made to the design of the passport will ensure the “dignity of Taiwan nationals and facilitate their safe and convenient international travel”. Taiwan will begin issuing the new passport from January 2021. The words ‘Taiwan’ have been significantly enlarged in the new design and repositioned right above the highlighted ‘passport’, thus making ‘Taiwan Passport’ all the more prominent. In addition, the words ‘Republic of China’ have also been shrunk in an effort to avoid misunderstandings.

On October 10, Taiwan celebrated National Taiwan Day and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed gratitude to all the foreign dignitaries who extended their wishes. During her public address, the President claimed that she hoped for fewer tensions with China that consider the island as its ‘breakaway province’.

I am grateful to the foreign dignitaries who wished us well this 🇹🇼 #TaiwanNationalDay. All of us in Taiwan thank you for your committed friendship & hope you enjoyed the celebrations. With your continued support, our partnerships will continue to grow from strength to strength. pic.twitter.com/mShG1fb9dK — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) October 10, 2020

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen also added that tensions with China and tensions in the region would drastically decrease if the Asian superpower would listen to Taipei’s issues and change its aggressive approach to start a peaceful dialogue.

