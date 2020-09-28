'Not A City Of China': Taiwan Thanks EU For Rare Win In Naming Dispute Against Beijing

Taiwan, on September 28, expressed satisfaction and said that the European Union had stepped in to help after a global alliance of mayors stopped referring to Taiwanese cities as part of China. Amid the increasing tensions between Beijing and Taipei, China has been ramping up efforts to get international groups and companies to officially refer Chinese-claimed Taiwan as being part of China. However, in recent days, Taiwan officials expressed anger after the Brussels-based Global Convent of Mayors for Climate and Energy began listing on its website its six Taiwan member cities as belonging to China.

After facing criticism from Taiwanese officials, the mayors of the cities then wrote an open letter for the decision to be reversed. While speaking at the Parliament, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said that the group had reverted to its original designation of the cities as being part of Chinese Taipei, which is a name Taiwan uses in some international bodies like the Olympics in a bid to avoid Beijing’s objections to their participation.

READ: Taiwan Urges Democracies To Keep An Eye On Chinese Aggression Near Strait

Without elaborating on details, Wu said that the European Union ‘helped’ Taiwan in the effort. He added that the country is ‘very happy’ that with everyone’s hard work the name has reverted. While some people may not be happy with the decision, Wu, however, added that at least the way Taiwan participate is not placed under another country.

READ: Chinese Stooge Threatens 'just War' With US If Its Soldiers Return To Taiwan

Tensions between China-Taiwan

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and is particularly upset, as well as concerned about the growing relations between Taipei and Washington. Beijing has become more assertive on the reunification of Taiwan with China under “one country, two systems” which has threatened Taiwan’s claim of sovereignty.

China has on several occasions expressed its willingness to annex Taiwan by force and the United States says that it is for this reason that they supply the island nation with arms, so that peace and stability could be maintained in the region. The US has openly supported Taiwan’s inclusion on important international platforms, especially at the World Health Assembly after its successful coronavirus response. On the other hand, the EU tends to keep a low profile when it comes to Taiwan as they don’t want to upset China, which is its second-largest trading partner.

(Image: AP)

READ: Taiwan: China's Military Flew Surveillance Planes

READ: Taiwan: China's Military Flew Surveillance Planes On 3 Days