Taiwan Urges Democracies To Keep An Eye On Chinese Aggression Near Strait

Taiwan has warned the democracies of the world about a possible invasion from China and has urged them to pay more attention to the developing situation in the region. Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, while speaking to German broadcaster DW News, said that China has substantially increased its military presence and is regularly sending its fighter jets across the median line.

Wu further added that China is trying to export its authoritarian-based order, adding that if it succeeds in taking over Taiwan, democracies across the world will feel the heat. Wu said that China is expanding outwards and Taiwan is on the frontline of that dealing with the Communist state day in and day out. Wu urged all free-thinking countries to do something to limit China's aggression before its too late.

Chinese aggression

The Chinese Army on September 18 and 19 sent 37 fighter jets, including H-K bombers across the median line of the Taiwan Strait as a top United States diplomat was visiting the self-governed island for the funeral of the former president of ROC. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has, on several occasions, expressed its willingness to annex Taiwan by force using its military might.

According to the US Department of Defence, China had not crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait for two decades from 1999 to 2019. However, last year in March, Beijing for the first time in many years maneuvered across the line and since then there have been multiple instances of such violations by the Communist State.

