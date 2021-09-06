Taiwan Scrambles Jets After 19 Chinese Aircraft Enter Its Air Defence Identification Zone

Taiwan's air force on Sunday, 5 September 2021, scrambled its jets soon after Chinese aircraft entered its air defence identification zone, as per ANI reports. The Taiwanese defence ministry in the tweet mentioned that 19 Chinese aircraft entered its air defence identification zone. The Chinese jets that entered Taiwan air defence included one Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, four H-6, 10 J-16 and four Su Kai-30 aircraft.

Chinese aircraft enter Taiwanese air defence zone

Taking to Twitter, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, informed, "19 PLA aircraft (Y-8 ASW, H-6*4, J-16*10 and SU-30*4) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on September 5, 2021". As per the tweet of the Taiwanese defence ministry, the 19 Chinese jets that entered Taiwan air defence included one Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, four H-6, 10 J-16 and four Su Kai-30 aircraft. As soon as the Taiwanese Air Force detected Chinese aircraft activities, they dispatched their air patrol troops to respond to them. Furthermore, the ministry said that it has deployed an anti-missile system that is monitoring Chinese activity.

China aircraft have been frequently entering Taiwan's air defence zone. Earlier on Saturday, four Chinese jets had entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone. Taking to Twitter, Taiwan's Defence Ministry on Saturday wrote "4 PLA aircraft (JH-7*2 and Y-8 ASW*2) entered #Taiwan's southwest ADIZ on September 4, 2021." Earlier on September 3, the Taiwanese Defense ministry in its tweet wrote, "4 PLA aircraft (Y-8 ELINT, Y-8 ASW and H-6K*2) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ in the morning of September 3, 2021".

Meanwhile, members of the European Parliament have urged the EU to have closer ties with Taiwan. The MEPs have further issued warnings over the continued tensions across the Taiwan Strait. The European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs adopted a report on Wednesday, calling for a "stronger partnership" between the European Union and Taiwan. The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee urged the European Union to begin work on a bilateral investment agreement with Taiwan. China, however, opposed the 'EU-Taiwan Political Relations and Cooperation' report, saying that it violates the country’s 'One China Principle', as per ANI. The report calls for a stronger political relationship between the European Union (EU) and Taiwan.

Inputs from ANI