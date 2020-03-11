Taiwan Students Design Automated Lego Hand Sanitizer Dispenser To Fight Coronavirus

Students at an elementary school in Taiwan have created an automated sanitizer dispenser from Legos to battle the coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, students ageing six to 12 have built the sanitizer dispenser with the help of their robotics coach at a school in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung. As per reports, the Lego machine can sense motion in front of it and shout 'washing hands is super' before dispensing sanitizer.

The Lego machine is equipped with an ultrasonic sensor to detect motion and it dispenses alcohol disinfectant with the help of a motor and a gearwheel by pulling back the handle of the spray bottle. As per reports, Linyuan Elementary School is situated in an industrial area and the teachers decided that their students should learn the basic principles of robotics after the Fukushima nuclear incident in Japan that rocked the world in 2011. Since then, the students at the school have been learning to solve basic problems such as fire, gas explosions and air pollution.

According to data by worldometer, Taiwan has so far reported 41 cases of coronavirus, of which 30 patients are still under observation while 17 have recovered fully. Taiwan has not reported any deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 4,200 lives across the globe and has infected over 1,19,000 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. As per reports, at least 1,000 people have lost their lives outside mainland China, which makes coronavirus the deadliest epidemic of the 21st century. Italy, Iran and South Korea are the most affected countries besides China.

