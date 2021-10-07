Taiwan Thanks US For 'rock Solid' Support Against China's 'provocative Actions'

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry on October 6 thanked the United States for its “rock solid” support after the US White House Press Secretary condemned the People’s Republic of China for its “provocative military activity near Taiwan”. Responding to a reporter’s question about the White House’s interpretation of Chinese warplanes invasion, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated, “The US remains concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilising risk miscalculations and undermines regional peace and stability.”

Psaki further stated that the US “urged Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan.” The White House Press secretary said that Washington will “continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defence capability.”

“We maintain our commitments, as outlined in the Three Communiqués, Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances,” Psaki told a White House briefing. She further said, “Our [US] commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region.”

US reassures Taiwan of 'rock solid' commitment

Taiwan’s Foreign Office had also stated that the US reassured the island of its “rock solid” commitment to Taiwan when enquired about US President Joe Biden’s remarks that the Chinese President Xi Jinping had “agreed to abide by the Taiwan Accord”. “In the face of the military, diplomatic and economic threats from the Chinese government, Taiwan and the United States have always maintained close and fluid channels of communication,” Taiwan’s Foreign Office quoted the US President as saying.

Biden, a day earlier, had said that in the 90-minute call that he held with Xi Jinping, “We (US-China) agreed we will abide by the Taiwan agreement.” He added that his Chinese counterpart had “made it clear that I don’t think he should do anything other than stick to the deal.”

