Pompeo Notifies US Congress That Trump Admin No Longer Regards Hong Kong As Autonomous

US Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo on Wednesday notified the Congress that the Trump administration no longer regards Hong Kong as autonomous from mainland China. The notification set the stage for the US to withdraw preferential trade and financial status that the former British colony has enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997.

In a statement, Pompeo said, “Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as US laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997."

Beijing’s decision is only the latest in a series of actions that fundamentally undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedom, and China’s own promises to the Hong Kong people under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, an UN-filed international treaty. Pompeo further added that "No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground."

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday had said that his administration is working on a strong response to China's planned national security legislation for Hong Kong and his government will announce it before the end of the week.

Read: Hong Kong's China national anthem bill aims to legislate 'respect', triggers protests

National Anthem Bill triggers protests

Amid the growing concerns over the threat to Hong Kong’s higher degree of autonomy, the city’s legislature on Tuesday held a second reading of the controversial National Anthem Bill that would criminalise any disrespect towards China’s national anthem. As the protests triggered, the administration reportedly deployed riot police outside Hong Kong’s Legislative Council to disperse the protesters who took to the streets against the latest bill.

The National Anthem Bill provides a jail term of up to three years and/or fines of up to $6,450 if a person is found guilty of disrespecting the Chinese national anthem. The bill also directs individuals and organisations to respect and dignify the national anthem and play it on “appropriate occasions”. It further orders schools to teach history and etiquette to the students while singing the anthem.

Read: Protesters mass in Hong Kong before anthem law is debated

Protests in Hong Kong over national security laws

The proposed new national security laws had triggered the first big street unrest in Hong Kong since last year when violent protests triggered the city's biggest crisis since the return to Chinese rule from Britain in 1997. The national security law is presented by the National People’s Congress (NPC) which aims at “establishing and improving” the legal system of Hong Kong to “safeguard national security”.

Several countries have raised concerns over the legislation including the US, Britain, the European Union, and so on. However, Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam has urged residents to wait for the details of the proposed legislation saying it would not affect the city’s rights and freedoms.

(With agency inputs)

Read: Trump says US to take action against China over Hong Kong issue by end of this week

Read: China softens position on differences with India amid LAC faceoff, harps on bilateral ties