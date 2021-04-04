Taiwan Transport Minister Accepts Responsibility For Train Crash That Killed At Least 51

Accepting the responsibility of the deadliest train tragedy in decades that killed at least 51, Taiwan’s Minister of Transportation and Communications on April 4 offered to resign, the country's state-run Central News Agency (CNA) reported. In a phone call to Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang, transport minister Lin Chia-lung said that he was willing to step down immediately in the wake of the deadly rail disaster that has left Taiwanese families traumatized and grieving.

As many as 200 were reported as severely injured, aside from death casualties after the express train derailed in eastern Taiwan. The transport ministry is under scrutiny over delayed construction of the damaged railway lines, and repair work carried out sluggishly by the authorities, Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng revealed in a statement. Premier Tseng-chang told reporters that Chia-lung tendered resignation, verbally, in telephonic conversation over increasing calls for accountability. The intensity of the tragedy and its aftermath has triggered the need for the Taiwanese minister to come forward and claim responsibility.

On April 2, Taiwan’s Railway Taroko No. 408 derailed and rammed into the wall at the Daqingshui Tunnel, north of Hualien County in the Taitung region at 9:28 am, carrying 490 passengers onboard. Shortly after it entered the tunnel, the train toppled crushing several passengers inside mangled coaches. Some survivors managed to climb out of the window safely on the roof, but had to walk to safety. The train driver was reported dead following the harrowing incident, Taiwan's fire department said in a released statement.

A team of first responders and members of the Yunan Association were dispatched urgently to the crash site that started rescue operation pulling the injured passengers and dead bodies from inside the crumpled front engine and wrecked carriages. Taiwan’s Gaogong Bureau and the State Highway Administration initiated a probe into the accident. Taiwan’s government was now focused on rescue and recovery efforts and addressing the safety lapses.

[Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits those injured. Image Credit: AP]

'Will not be shrinking responsibilities,' says minister

In a statement to Taiwanese press reporters, transport minister Lin Chia-lung said that he would not be shrinking responsibilities and was in charge to tackle the human lives and property damages caused by the accident. He also said that he will lead the rescue operation, and cooperate with the investigation as Taiwan’s police officers are questioning the manager of the construction site, Lee Yi-Hsian. Lee allegedly did not apply brakes to his truck properly, as a result of which, it slid down the slope causing the accident. While Lee and his attorney declined to make any public comments, reports suggest that Lee was released on bail by Taiwan high court's Hualien branch on Sunday.

Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications of Taiwan, Wang Kwo-Tsai, meanwhile told reporters that the accident was caused due to negligence as Lee’s truck from the construction site had reversed downhill and had stayed there for 15 minutes prior to the train passing through Hualien. The truck's emergency brakes were not properly engaged. Police issued an arrest warrant for the owner for leaving the vehicle unmanned without putting it on neutral. Taiwan Railway Administration Deputy Director-General, Tu Wei, separately said that the truck was a part of the construction work that was supposed to have finished in January but was delayed.

[All Images Credit: The Associated Press]