Taiwan Leader Visits Military Base After China's Violation, Commends Air Force

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on September 22 visited a military base in Penghu days after China ventured across the median line of the Formosa Strait, popularly known as the Taiwan Strait. During the visit to Penghu, Tsai said that Taiwan has the "ability" to safeguard its territory. Tsai further commended the Taiwanese Air Force for performing their duties and taking responsibility amid increasing provocations from China's People Liberation Army (PLA), whose action, she said, is disturbing the peace in the area.

Chinese violations

The Chinese Army on September 18 and 19 sent 37 fighter jets, including H-K bombers across the median line of the Taiwan Strait as a top United States diplomat visiting the self-governed island. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has on several occasions expressed its willingness to annex Taiwan by force using its military might. Beijing sees growing relations between the United States and Taiwan as a threat to its influence in the region and asks Washington to adhere to the 'One China' policy.

The United States supplies the island nation with arms and weapons and also conducts its own military drills to supposedly keep the status quo maintained, which in turn upsets the draconian Chinese Communist government. Taiwan Air Force last month had intercepted Chinese jets during the visit of US Health Secretary Alex Azar, who became the first top US official to visit the disputed island nation in the past 40 years.

According to the US Department of Defence, China had not crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait for two decades from 1999 to 2019. However, last year in March, Beijing for the first time in many years maneuvered across the line and since then there have been multiple instances of such violations by the Communist State.

(With inputs from ANI)

