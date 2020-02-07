Taiwan Says Virus Couple Likely Infected On Hong Kong Flight To Italy

Taiwan has reportedly said that a Taiwanese couple who recently tested positive for the new coronavirus outbreak likely got infected on a flight from Hong Kong to Italy, according to the authorities. The couple in their fifties had no records of travel to the Chinese mainland and were admitted to the hospital on February 4, just three days after returning from a holiday in Italy. They travelled via Hong Kong on their journey to and from Europe. Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung told media on February 6 that after consultations with experts they came to a conclusion that the most likely place of infection was on the aircraft from Hong Kong to Europe where space was confined.

636 dead, more than 30000 infected in China

Coronavirus has claimed at least 636 lives in China, as per the latest government reports. The government reported more deaths on Friday morning, leading to the crisis worsening. The Chinese government also reported that the number of people infected has crossed 30,000 across the country.The outbreak took place in Wuhan in January and multiple countries have started evacuating their citizens from the country, and have decided to restrict the entry of foreigners returning from China. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Coronavirus as a 'global public health emergency'.

WHO launches $675 million donations

In order to tackle the spreading virus, the WHO stated that the international community has launched a USD 675 million preparedness and response plan covering the months of February through to April 2020. "The objectives of the plan are to limit human-to-human transmission of the virus, particularly in countries most vulnerable if they were to face an outbreak; identify, isolate and care for patients early; communicate critical risk and event information; minimize social and economic impact; reduce virus spread from animal sources; and address crucial unknowns," a statement read. Amidst the growing crisis, WHO has repeatedly stated that it stands by China for its efforts to tackle the crisis.

