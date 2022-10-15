Last Updated:

Tajik President Asks Putin Not To Consider Central Asian Nations As ‘former USSR’

Tajikistan's President Rahmon expressed discontent with Moscow's attitude towards Central Asian nations at the First Russia-Central Asia summit in Astana.

Yuvraj Tyagi
Tajik president

Image: Kremlin.ru


Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon directed an emotional outburst at Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, asking him not to treat the Central Asian nations as if they are the former Soviet Union.

Alleging that Russia does not treat his nation equally, President Emomali Rahmon personally appealed to President Putin not to continue the Soviet Union’s policy of disrespecting the countries of Central Asia.  

First Russia-Central Asia summit

The Tajik President expressed his displeasure with Moscow’s policy towards central Asian nations during the Russia-Central Asia summit held in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana.  

During his address, Rahmon claimed that Tajikistan had witnessed the collapse of the USSR iterating that “there was no attention to small republics, small peoples. Traditions and customs were not taken into account.”  

Furthermore, the Tajik President addressed Russia’s previous remarks regarding the migrants from the nation to Russia stating, “I wanted to tell you that more than two million of our citizens go to the Russian Federation not only to work. They study, and to get medical treatment.”

Rahmon further said that the countries of Central Asia have always respected Russia and that they expect similar respect in return.

Acknowledging that Russia was their main strategic partner, Rahmon said, “What, are we strangers? You don't need to invest a lot of money in us. Vladimir Vladimirovich, I request that you not pursue a policy towards the countries of Central Asia as a continuation of the Soviet Union.”

He added that every country has its own problems, questions, traditions and customs. "It is necessary to find the golden mean and work with each republic individually," Rahmon said.

The Kremlin’s website states that the summit was attended by the presidents of Russia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The heads of state discussed cooperation in various fields.

