Taliban Attacks Afghan Forces Hours After Implementation Of 'reduction In Violence'

While United States Secretary of States Mike Pompeo has said that the US-Taliban peace truce will be signed later this week, Taliban has again launched two attacks on Afghan forces on February 23. In just 48-hours into the seven-day “reduction in violence” pact agreed between both the sides, the media agency has reported an attack by Taliban on an Afghan security envoy in Shah Wali Kot district. In the same area, another mine explosion was also reported near an armoured vehicle of government forces.

Pompeo on February 21 said that the US-Taliban deal will be signed on February 29 as the authorities are building on an agreement on reducing violence across Afghanistan. The much-awaited peace deal will mark a historic step in nearly two decades of conflict in Afghanistan. Pompeo also said that the intra-Afghan negotiations would begin shortly after the signing of the deal which is expected to take place in Doha.

Pompeo had said in a statement, “Upon successful implementation of this understanding, signing of the US-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward."

After decades of conflict, we have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant reduction in violence across #Afghanistan. This is an important step on a long road to peace, and I call on all Afghans to seize this opportunity. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 21, 2020

Taliban is 'tired'

These attacks by the Taliban came as United States President Donald Trump claimed that the Taliban is “tired of fighting” and that the group also hopes to reach a deal. Trump also reportedly said that he would sign the peace truce if one is eventually reached in Afghanistan. The US President's comments came after a partial implication of the deal took effect on February 22 with the Taliban, US, and Afghan forces agreed for a week-long “reduction in violence”.

“I would put my name on it”, said Trump when talking about the peace deal with Taliban. According to international media reports, the US President said that the cooling-off period has “been holding up”. He further added that if a deal is reached in another “week and a half” he would sign it because Taliban “want to make a deal too”. The peace accord will apparently set conditions for Washington and the Taliban will sign it on February 29 in Doha. This would also lead to the withdrawal of the American troops of nearly more than 18 years.

