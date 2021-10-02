Taliban Attacks Daesh Base North Of Kabul In Afghanistan, Says Spokesman Bilal Karimi

Taliban fighters attacked a Daesh base north of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on October 1, killing and arresting an unspecified number of militants, according to a Taliban official, AP reported. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, Daesh militants have increased their attacks on Taliban members. The Taliban and Daesh are adversaries, and the attacks have sparked fears of a larger battle between the long-time foes. In late August, a Daesh suicide bomber targeted US evacuation efforts near Kabul international airport in one of the country's bloodiest attacks in years. 169 Afghans and 13 US service members were killed in the incident.

According to Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi, the raid took place in the city of Charikar in Parwan province on October 1. He did not provide any other information, and his claim could not be independently verified, according to the AP reports. According to Karimi, the raid came after the Taliban apprehended two IS militants linked to a roadside bombing that attacked their vehicle in the city, hurting four fighters. The two were interrogated, and the information they supplied assisted the Taliban in locating the hideout, according to him.

Taliban-Daesh conflict

Daesh is primarily located in eastern Nangarhar province, but since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, it has increased its attacks across the country. Several Taliban fighters were slain in Daesh attacks in Jalalabad, the provincial capital. In retaliation, the Taliban have conducted crackdowns in Nangarhar.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP