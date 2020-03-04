Taliban Attacks Kill 20 Afghan Soldiers Hours After Trump Call: Report

Just a day after having a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump, Taliban killed 20 Afghan army and police officials in a string of overnight attacks on March 3, a news agency reported quoting government officials. Safiullah Amiri, a member of the provincial council in Afghanistan reportedly said that the Taliban fighters attacked at least three army outposts in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz last night. In addition to that, the insurgents also attacked police in central Uruzgan province yesterday night, governor's spokesman Zergai Ebadi reportedly said.

‘Good Call’

The attack came a day after Donald Trump’s telephonic conversation with the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada In his call on March 2, Trump reportedly emphasised the need to continue the reduction in violence, which made possible the signing of the historic United States-Taliban agreement on February 29. The president reportedly stated that the US stands ready to continue its support for the Afghan people. “I spoke to the leader of the Taliban today. We had a very good talk.” Trump later told international media in a statement.

