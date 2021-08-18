Taliban Blow Up Slain Hazara Leader's Statue In Bamiyan After Afghanistan Takeover

A few days after capturing Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the Taliban have destroyed the statue of Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari in Bamiyan. Mazari, an ethnic Hazara and a prominent leader in the fight against the Taliban, was executed by the Taliban in 1995 and this latest act also sends a grim reminder of the destruction of Bamiyan Buddhas during the terror outfit's previous tenure. Bamiyan happens to be the same place where the Taliban had damaged Budhha statues in 2001 following the orders of its then leader Mullah Mohammed Omar.



In a tweet, human rights activist Saleem Javed informed that Taliban have blown up slain Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari's statue in Bamiyan. He added that the last time they executed him, blew up the giant statues of Buddha and all historical and archaeological sites.

Who are Hazaras?

The Hazaras are believed to be descendants of Genghis Khan, the founder of the Mongol empire. This ethnic group is mainly concentrated in the mountainous central region of Afghanistan known as Hazarajat. The Taliban is opposed to this community as it comprises mostly Shia Muslims whereas the Taliban is a group of Sunni Muslims. It has been found that the Taliban frequently attacks Shia minorities in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, if Hazara sources are to be believed, the Taliban have also taken Salima Mazari, one of the few female district governors in the country, into their custody. She is the Hazara district Governor of Chaharkint, Balkh. "Hazara sources confirm Salima Mazari is now in Taliban custody. She is the Hazara district Governor of Chaharkint, Balkh," tweeted a Hazara group.

Taliban announced "general amnesty"

Earlier, declaring a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials, the Taliban urged them to return to work corresponding with Sharia law. Meanwhile, they have also said that India is welcome to complete its reconstruction and infrastructure projects in the country. It is pertinent to mention here that after a month-long offensive against the Afghan security forces, the Taliban captured Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday, 15 August, and seized power. Following this, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country leaving the people in complete distress and chaos.

