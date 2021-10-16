Taliban Cabinet Directs Officials To Avoid Public Executions Lest Said By 'supreme Court'

In a major administrative decision, the council of Ministers in the Taliban interim government headed by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund has directed local officials to avoid public executions and hanging of bodies in Afghanistan unless directed by the "supreme court". The announcement of the unanimous decision was made on Twitter by the Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson of the Islamic Emirati, reported ANI.

"Public executions and hanging of bodies should be avoided unless the supreme court issues an order for such an action," Mujahid was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper. As per his statement, the council minister decided that the punishments and the convicted will not be publicised until the apex court issued any such order. However, if and when an offender is punished it "must be explained" so that people are aware of the committed crime, Mujahid's tweet mentioned while updating about the Cabinet's decisions.

US condemns the Taliban's decision to reinstate amputations and execution

The decision comes after Taliban hardliner Mullah Nooruddin Turabi told Associated Press on September 22 that the rulers will instil executions and amputation of hands "though not in public". Immediately after the statement, on September 26, the rogue militant government hung four "alleged" kidnappers from cranes in the city square after killing them in a shootout in broad daylight. "The aim of this action is to alert all criminals that they are not safe," a Taliban commander told the international news agency under conditions of anonymity.

The US government strongly condemned the regime's plans to reinstate amputations and executions as punishment. In a press release, State Department spokesperson Ned Price in the "strongest words" criticised the outfit-led government's decisions and called for an immediate "end to such heinous abuses."

"We condemn in the strongest terms the reports on the reestablishment of amputations and executions of Afghans. The acts, which the Taliban are talking about here, would constitute blatant and blatant human rights violations, and we stand firm with the international community. to hold the perpetrators of such abuses accountable," Price had said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has continued to impose draconian impositions of Islamic Law, especially on women. They ordered a ban on women working with men in the same room. As per UNHRC, reports of violence against women and children have also doubled in addition to the number of casualties since August. Overall, political, educational and cultural reforms announced by the Taliban have pushed further the slimmest chances of presenting a motto on the global platform.

(Image: AP)