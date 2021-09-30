Taliban Claim It Is 'useless' To Continue Former Afghanistan Government Amid Crisis

Amid the ongoing crisis in the war-torn country, the Taliban on 29 September claimed that it was "useless" to continue the former government of Afghanistan, reported Tolo News. A member of the Cultural Commission of the Taliban Information and Cultural Ministry, Anaamullah Samangai said the efforts to keep the former government of Afghanistan was useless. He added that there “will be no opportunity” for opportunistic people to “deceive” the global community.

"Now there is and will be no opportunity for such opportunistic people to deceive the international community from the address of Afghanistan and the people of Afghanistan," said Samangani as per Tolo News.

Samangani’s remarks came in response to the efforts of former political leaders in the country, now known as the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to continue the government in exile under the leadership of the former Vice President Amrullah Saleh. Several officials and leaders of the former government have expressed their wish to make the previous government operational.

Former Afghan officials say they will continue work

Afghanistan’s embassy in Switzerland released an 18-article statement that included a number of officials and leaders of the former government saying that they would continue their operations. The former lawmakers, who headed the nation before the Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August, even stated that it is the only legitimate government based on the peoples’ vote. The statement has also said that the officials of the former government will work to continue the operations.

The officials and political leaders of the government before the Taliban reconquered the nation after two decades and introduced its own interim government, said that no other administration, violating the constitution can replace the legitimate government of Afghanistan. It further called on all “friendly” and “partner” countries to continue and maintain relations with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and deny providing Taliban administration in the country with any legitimacy.

The statement said, “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is the only legitimate administration of Afghanistan that was formed on the basis of elections and the vote of the people. No other so-called administration can replace the legitimate government of Afghanistan, in violation of the Constitution of the country.”

The joint statement of the leaders of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,Political Leaders, and Political Personalities pic.twitter.com/utoHIXKeT5 — Afghanistan in Geneva (@AfghanistanInCH) September 28, 2021

(IMAGE: AP)