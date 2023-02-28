Taliban Claim Killing Top ISIS Leader Who Planned Attacks On Diplomats In Afghanistan

The Taliban forces claimed that they have killed the Intelligence and military chief of Daesh/ISIS in Kabul, the capital and largest city of Afghanistan. According to Turkish news outlet Anadolu Agency, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid released a statement, stating that two ISIS militants, including Qari Fateh, were killed by the Talibani forces on Monday night. The Intelligence chief was reportedly behind attacks on diplomatic missions, mosques and other similar attacks across the country. Fateh was part of the higher ranks of ISIS and previously served in different positions. He also served as a military leader of the terrorist group in Afghanistan.

Citing the statement, Anadolu Agency reported that Monday night's operation led to the death of 3 ISIS members. The Taliban spokesperson also said that a number of foreign nationals planning the deadly attacks were also detained on Monday. Since last year, the terrorist group has been known to be behind several attacks in Afghanistan.

Tussle between Taliban & Daesh/ISIS

In January, Mujahid reported that Taliban forces have killed at least eight Daesh/ISIS militants who were reportedly involved in the attacks on the Pakistan embassy and a Kabul hotel where Chinese nationals were residing. In December last year, Pakistan’s chargé d'affaires to Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani survived an attack on the country’s embassy in Kabul. While Nizamani managed to survive without any injuries, his guard got injured in the attack, Anadolu reported. Last year, the extremist group targeted Taliban’s religious seminaries, mosques, educational institutions and foreign missions in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan. Hence, the aggressive presence of the extremist group in the country has led to further instability in an already unstable country.