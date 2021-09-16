Taliban Claims It 'wants To Build Good Relations Through Diplomacy'; Reaches Out To Japan

Taliban’s interim government in Afghanistan is mulling to build good relations with the international community through diplomatic channels, the group’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told the Japanese NHK TV channel. The Taliban member said, “We want to build good relations with the international community through diplomacy. The interests of Afghanistan are also the interests of the international community. The stability of Afghanistan is important for the world,” as reported by the news channel.

Mujahid also called upon the international community to unfreeze the financial assets of Afghanistan while also adding that the present government with Taliban rulers was “just interim.” The Taliban spokesperson told the outlet, “We have been negotiating with a view to involve more people in forming a comprehensive government.” Additionally, he also recalled “historically good relations” between Afghanistan and Japan and called on Tokyo to support the South Asian country.

The group’s chief of staff, Qari Fasihuddin, on September 15 said that the extremist group was now considering the creation of a regular army for the South Asian country, reported TOLO News citing a press conference. Fasihuddin reportedly also said that the consultations on the matter are presently taking place. Taliban’s chief of staff’s remarks came after the US spent $28 billion in providing weapons to Afghan security forces between 2002 and 2017. Now, weeks after Taliban capture, it is feared that virtually all the equipment has fallen into the Taliban's hands.

Taliban brings back 'Virtue and Vice' ministry

Meanwhile, the Taliban has now brought back the ‘Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice’ in the country. Several years after the US-led military occupation in the country abolished the ‘Virtue and Vice’ ministry, the New York Post recently reported that the Taliban has marked its return which has triggered massive concerns among the Afghans. The shattered citizens in the war-ravaged nation remember the said ministry for its stringent interpretation of Islamic law.

Mohammad Yousuf, who heads the central zone of Afghanistan, as per ANI, said, “The main purpose is to serve Islam. Therefore, it is compulsory to have Ministry of Vice and Virtue... We will punish as per the Islamic rules. Whatever Islam guides us, we will punish accordingly. Islam has its rules for major sins.”

