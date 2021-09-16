Putting an end to rumours about his death, Taliban co-founder and Afghanistan's Deputy PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar appeared in an interview on state-owned broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan on Wednesday. After his meeting with Martin Griffiths, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs in Kabul on September 5, he was not seen publicly and did not participate in the talks with Qatar's high-level delegation. Later, reports suggested that Baradar was injured or killed in a clash with a rival faction of the terrorist group last week.

Additionally, speculation was rife that a heated argument took place between the Baradar and Refugees Minister Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani at the Presidential Palace in Kabul after which the former departed for Kandahar to meet Taliban's supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada. While he refuted claims about differences in the terror outfit's leadership in an audio clip released on Monday, it was viewed with suspicion in the absence of any video footage. Confirming that he is in Kandahar in the latest interview, Baradar insisted that the "sacrifices" of the terror outfit were not for any position.

Moreover, he claimed to have been unaware of the visit of Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as a result of which he couldn't join the meeting. The Taliban co-founder is reportedly unhappy with the huge representation of the Haqqani Network in the new Cabinet and its non-inclusive composition. Led by Afghanistan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Haqqani Network is primarily based in Pakistan and was one of the most dangerous factions fighting the Afghan and NATO forces.

Deputy PM Mullah Baradar, in an interview with RTA in Kandahar, says he is fine and there is no internal dispute. pic.twitter.com/K0hlDrMAJS — 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) September 15, 2021

Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, several persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. This includes the death of at least 169 Afghans, 11 US Marines, a US Navy sailor, and a US Army soldier in a suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport on August 26. This led to US airstrikes on terrorists belonging to ISIS-K which claimed responsibility for this attack.

On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan. Though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet which neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. While Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister, he has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi. Meanwhile, Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yaqoob has been named the Defence Minister.