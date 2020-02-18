Taliban Commanders Kill Primary Court's Judge In Afghanistan

Taliban militants have killed judge of the primary court in Afghanistan's western province, Herat. According to international reports, local officials said on February 18 that the incident took place on the night of February 17 when the members of the extremist group shot Abdul Rahim Azimi dead in Injil district, Shaidaye area. Azmi was reportedly serving as chief of Injil district's primary court and the Monday's attack was reportedly the latest one in the wave of targetted attacks by Taliban.

According to the international news agency, just last week, two police officers were killed in a shooting attack in Dand district of southern Kandahar province over the weekend. Taliban has continued its attack on Afghan government forces and members despite United States President Donald Trump claiming that peace deal with the Taliban is “very close”.

The Taliban fighters attacked the Afghan government forces on weekend and the militant commanders said on February 17 that such operations would continue until they receive new orders from their leadership based on the deal signed with the US to reduce violence in the region.

Last week, while Trump had said that he thinks there is a good chance that the US will reach a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan. Other international reports also stated that both sides are set to sign their peace deal by the end of February which includes a plan for a ceasefire for at least seven days along with the withdrawal of all American forces from Afghanistan over a period of 18 months. However, the week-long period has reportedly still not commenced.

Taliban commanders to continue attacks

A Taliban commander in Helmand which is a southern province that has seen some of the fiercest fightings told an international news agency that their “leadership has not conveyed any message about a ceasefire” to them. Moreover, Taliban commanders in Paktika and Nangarhar, two other provinces which are reportedly regarded as strongholds for the militant group also said that they would continue the attacks on Afghan forces.

On the night of February 15, commanders of Taliban had attacked the forces of the Afghan government that were reportedly manning a checkpoint in the northern province of Kunduz. According to the statement by Taliban spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, the group killed 19 military personnel. Meanwhile, the Afghan defence ministry also confirmed the attack but stated the death toll as five. Afghan government's statement also mentioned the retaliatory airstrikes by their side.

(With inputs from agencies)