Taliban Enjoy Rides At Amusement Parks And Work Out At Gym After Seizing Kabul; Watch

Violence and chaos have engulfing Afghanistan since the Taliban regained control of Kabul and forced President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country. While people have been making desperate attempts to escape the clutches of the barbaric insurgents, the terrorists are having the time of their lives at the Presidential Palace in Kabul.

In the latest visuals that emerged from the capital on Monday, the Taliban are seen enjoying themselves at amusement parks and working out at gyms in the Palace. The Taliban were seen laughing and riding electric bumper cars at the parks while touting assault rifles and weapons.

The pack of jokers having a good time in Amusement park after creating mayhem.



In another video, they were also seen riding play horses in merry-go-round amid complete chaos in Kabul. Another set of videos show terrorists bouncing on a trampoline and working out at the presidential palace gym.

These videos, however, come in sharp contrast to the heart-wrenching clips of thousands of civilians who are desperate to leave the war-torn country since the Taliban took control of the city. At least 10 people have been killed and several are eft wounded as a result of chaos and gunfire at the passenger terminal of the Kabul international airport, where thousands of Afghans are hoping of getting an evacuation flight.

Videos on social media platforms showed Afghan citizens struggling to climb the ladder to get inside US military flights leaving the country. Two such desperate civilians tied themselves to the wheels of a military plane but plunged to their death as it took off from the runway.

Afghanistan crisis

Afghanistan now stares at an uncertain future especially after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash, according to reports.

Addressing the nation on late Monday, US President Joe Biden defended his administration's decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. Maintaining that 'nation building' was never the aim of the US, he blamed Afghan leaders and military for failing to resist the Taliban surge.

Many Afghans now fear the Taliban will return to old harsh practices in their imposition of Islamic law under which women could not work and punishments such as stoning, whipping, and hanging were administered.