Taliban Establishes Military Tribunal To Implement Sharia Law In Afghanistan: Reports

Under the orders of its top leader Hebatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban has declared the formation of a military tribunal to implement Sharia law in Afghanistan, as per the reports of The Express Tribune. Taliban's deputy spokesperson, Enamullah Samangani stated that the tribunal was established to implement the sharia law, heavenly decrees, and social change.

Obaidullah Nezami has been named head of the tribunal, with Seyed Aghaz and Zahed Akhundzadeh as deputies, according to the statement. According to The Express Tribune, the military tribunal has the authority to interpret Sharia decisions, issue decrees related to Islamic civil laws, and record complaints, lawsuits, and petitions against Taliban officials and police, army and intelligence officers.

Concerns have been raised about the Taliban's ability

Meanwhile, despite an increase in terror strikes in Afghanistan, concerns have been raised about the Taliban's ability and desire to safeguard people, particularly the country's minorities, according to a media report. Di Valerio Fabbri of Geopolitica.info stated that the Taliban is now facing its toughest challenge in managing the country's government as it battles the label of 'rogue state,' shunned by the international community.

Fabbri also stated that the Taliban's competence and desire to defend religious minorities and Afghan civilians have been called into question by the Islamic State-Khorasan Province's terrorist acts. Afghanistan will almost certainly plunge into civil conflict unless the Taliban takes action to address these issues. According to Fabbri, the government is oblivious to the magnitude of the challenges as it pursues its single-minded ambition of worldwide recognition. The Taliban has pressured Western banking institutions to surrender the money held by the Afghan Central Bank. Fabbri added that the Taliban would have realised by now that seizing a country by force and violence is easier than controlling it.

Women's educational institutions in Kandahar are still closed

On the other hand, women's educational institutions in Kandahar province are still closed and because of that two girls, who are sisters have opened a painting studio at their home, according to TOLO News. Afghan girls have also called on the Taliban regime to reopen women's educational institutes. According to Masoma Amiri, a painter, the Taliban administration has given them approximately 10 to 12 guidelines that must be followed. Amiri also stated that the Taliban had forbidden them from entering without a mahram.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/ ANI