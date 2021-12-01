Taliban Has Killed Or Enforced Disappearance Of Over 100 Former Afghan Officials: Report

Taliban has killed or enforced disappearances of more than 100 former members of the Afghanistan Security Forces in the last three months, according to Human Rights Watch. In its latest report, the global rights body laid bare the deteriorating conditions-humanitarian and economic- in the Central Asian Country in the aftermath of the Taliban’s overhaul of power on August 15. It is worth mentioning that even before the military pullout, the Taliban had already issued threats to soldiers, interpreters and all those who “collaborated” with the west and even labelled them as Kafirs.

"The pattern of killings has sown terror throughout Afghanistan, as no one associated with the former government can feel secure they have escaped the threat of reprisal," Human Rights Watch said in the report.

According to the Human Rights Watch report, summary killings and enforced disappearances have surged manifold in recent weeks, despite an initial announcement that they would be given amnesty. Furthermore, it said that not only have the former Afghan troops targetted but also their family members. Notably, the report was based on a total of 67 interviews that they took in the provinces of Ghazni, Helmand, Kunduz and Kandahar.

The Sunni Pashtun group have been hunting down former officials using government records that they got their hands on. According to the report, they have been particularly targeting those officials who had surrendered or received letters guaranteeing their safety after surrendering their weapons. Many, meanwhile, have been targeted for “committing unforgivable crimes.”

Notably, the report also highlighted the ever-escalating economic crisis in the country since the fall of the internationally-backed government. Afghanistan is heavily dependent on international aid, which covers around 75% of the Western-backed government's budget, according to the Associated Press. However, after the Taliban took over, major western powers froze the aid fearing it could be used by the Talibs.

Will countries recognise the Taliban?

In the latest development, some of the leading powers in the world have inched forward to recognise the Taliban government. Last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged to support and assistance to the Taliban in a meeting in Doha. Meanwhile, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said that the Putin administration might recognise the government of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan on the condition of its inclusivity and observance of human rights. US and UK have also held multiple meets with Taliban lawmakers.

Image: AP