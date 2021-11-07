Taliban Intends To Build Own Air Force In Afghanistan 'once Regime Is Established'

Two months after taking over power in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Sunday expressed their intention to build their own air force. Speaking to a leading daily, the Taliban said that presently the insurgent group uses the previous government's force, but once their regime is established fully, they will build a new, full air force. The insurgent group added that they would set up all the departments and try bringing back professionals previously associated with the air force.

Taliban express their intention to build their own Air Force in Afghanistan

"We are trying to use the previous government's air force - the professionals that they had - and make sure they all return. The best policy for us is - whatever department is needed; we are going to have it," a spokesperson for the Taliban's Ministry of the Interior, Qari Saeed Khosty said. Another person associated with the Taliban said, "No doubt, a full air force will be built soon - once the regime is fully established. It is not fully established yet."

The Taliban had captured 9 main airbases throughout the nation together with the strategic provinces of Khost, Kunduz, Mazar-e-Sharif, and Herat, thus foiling the US plans to destroy what was left on the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul earlier than its departure on the finish of August. Several Black Hawk helicopters and A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft were seized by the Taliban. Black Hawk helicopters can reportedly cost up to $21 million while a Super Tucano attack aircraft can cost up to $21.3 million. Key PC-12 intelligence places had also fallen into the hands of the insurgent group. Aircraft like the C-208 light attack aeroplanes. which are capable enough to carry Hellfire missiles, anti-tank missiles and other weaponry can go for $12.1 million each.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Protection, Enayatullah Khwaraizmi stated, "The plane that required small repairs have been fastened, and people with major issues are within the course of being revived now." Khwarizm added that it is vital for the new Afghan military- including the air force to be fully independent. The continuous urge to become a self-independent force comes in the backdrop of the economic crisis gripping the country after the international community froze the financial aid to the war-torn country.

Image: AP