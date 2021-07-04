Taliban Issues New Orders In Afghanistan; Asks Women Not To Step Out Alone

With US and NATO forces inching closer to complete withdrawal from Afghanistan, an ever emboldened Taliban has increased its attacks in the country. The Islamic fundamentalist group, which was ousted by foreign troops in 2001, has regained control over certain regions including Tagab district in Kapisa province, Shir Khan Bandar on the Afghan-Tajikistan border and the northeastern province of Takhar. Now, it has been reported that the Taliban has issued a new set of stringent rules for residents in Takhar province including the mandatory beard.

On Saturday, Civil society activists in Takhar said that Taliban officials have ordered men to grow beards, banned women from stepping out of their homes without a male relative and have set new dowry regulations for girls. “Taliban insists on trials without evidence” disclosed Merajuddin Sharifi, a civil society activist from the province.

Other problems

Meanwhile, the Taliban invasion has also exacerbated other problems in the area. As per Takhar provincial council, prices of food have surged dramatically in regions fallen to the Taliban. Additionally, it also notified that all government buildings, schools, hospitals have been obliterated and serviced has been halted. "People are facing problems there; services are nonexistent, clinics, and schools are closed," said Mohammad Azam Afzali, a member of the Takhar provincial council. Meanwhile, Provincial Governor Abdullah Qarluq added, "They (Taliban) looted everything, and no services exist.”

This comes as the White House confirmed that all US Troops will pull out of Afghanistan by the end of August adding that all American and NATO forces have already left conflict scarred Bagram airbase. Addressing a media conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki further confirmed that Pentagon will continue to provide security systems and humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country in the coming months. US troops had been stationed in Afghanistan for nearly two decades but a tripartite agreement inked between Taliban, Kabul and Washington in 2020 has facilitated their return.

“Well, we currently expect it to be completed by the end of August. So, as you know, the President decided to withdraw the remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan and finally end the U.S. war there after 20 years. But in terms of the timeline, we currently expect it to be completed by the end of August,’ she said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP