Taliban Issues Order For Temporary Ban On Weapon Trade In Afghanistan: Reports

Local media claimed on Sunday that the Taliban-run Defence Ministry in Afghanistan has imposed a temporary ban on weapon trade. According to Sputnik news agency, citing the Pajhwok, the executive order was issued by the Ministry of National Defence. All sales and acquisitions of guns, ammunition, and unauthorised vehicles are to be halted until further notice, according to the decree.

After seizing control in Afghanistan last month, the Taliban created a caretaker authority. According to reports from the ground, the group has ordered residents to hand over weapons and vehicles received from the deposed government or face punishment.

Experts say that Afghan women would face an uncertain future under the Taliban's rule. International analysts have expressed alarm in recent months about the Taliban's latest policy moves, which contradict their promises.

12 people killed in a mosque blast

Meanwhile, in a different incident, a blast at a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least 12 people and injured 32 others on Sunday. Three persons have been detained in connection with the incident, according to Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokeswoman for the Afghan Interior Ministry. The incident occurred in a packed area of Kabul's Eid Gah Mosque, according to Sputnik.

Afghanistan's Deputy Minister of Media and Culture, Zabihullah Mujahid, had previously stated that the explosion had resulted in several casualties. More information is awaited.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the explosion. However, since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, ISIL-affiliated terrorists have upped their attacks on them. Terrorist assaults have increased, raising the risk of a larger battle between the two factions.

Taliban's re-emergence to power has been an 'enthusiastic narrative'

According to an article published in the Global Watch Analysis (GWA) by Ronald Jacquard, the Taliban's re-emergence to power in Afghanistan, toppling the democratically elected Ashraf Ghani administration, has been an 'enthusiastic narrative' for a long time.

According to several recent media reports, the international community has reiterated that the Pakistan government supports the Islamist Group. Current calls by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Prime Minister Imran Khan to "recognise" the Taliban have sparked widespread concern among the international community about Islamabad's role in the war-torn country.

(Inputs from ANI)

