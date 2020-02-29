Taliban Orders Its Fighters To Refrain From Attack Ahead Of Peace Deal: Report

The Taliban has reportedly ordered its fighters to refrain from attacks as Kabul is set to sign an agreement with the United States aimed at ensuring peace in Afghanistan. According to media reports, the Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid hoped that the US remains committed to their promises made in the peace deal.

The statement came after the reports of continued insurgent attacks during the partial truce between the Taliban, American, and Afghan forces. While Afghanistan still witnessed attacks from the Taliban, the numbers and intensity fell dramatically after the ‘reduction in violence’ pact.

The US also continued its attack on Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan and killed three ISIS fighters on February 26, confirmed US Forces-Afghanistan (USFOR) spokesperson Sonny Leggett.

Airstrikes killed 3 #ISIS fighters in #Kunar, #Afghanistan Feb. 26. B/C of strikes, 34 ISIS fighters surrendered to #Afghan security forces in Tswokey district the same day. US Forces stand by & support our #ThisIsANDSF partners while upholding #RIV agreement. — USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) February 27, 2020

'Seize this opportunity'

On February 21, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US-Taliban deal will be signed on February 29 as the authorities are working on an agreement on reducing violence across Afghanistan. The much-awaited peace deal will mark a historic step in nearly two decades of Afghanistan conflict.

After decades of conflict, we have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant reduction in violence across #Afghanistan. This is an important step on a long road to peace, and I call on all Afghans to seize this opportunity. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 21, 2020

The peace deal will be signed amid political turmoil in Afghanistan after the Independent Election Commission (IEC) declared incumbent Ashraf Ghani as the winner of the presidential elections but the main opposition leader Abdullah Abdullah rejected the result saying he will form his own “inclusive government”.

The Taliban has also denounced the results calling the election “fake and staged”. Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that it rejects the “meaningless appointment” and considers it a failed effort at “throwing dust” in the eyes of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies)