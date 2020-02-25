‘Reduction In Violence’ Week Continues In Afghanistan With Fall In Number Of Attacks

Despite insurgent attacks in Afghanistan, the week-long partial truce agreed between the Taliban, American, and Afghan forces continued for the fourth day on February 25. If the ‘reduction in violence’ pact is upheld for seven days, the stakeholders are expected to sign a historic deal in Doha which would lead to the United States pulling out thousands of troops from Afghanistan.

While Afghanistan is still witnessing attacks from the Taliban, the numbers and intensity have fallen dramatically in the past few days. The United States is also continuing the attack on Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan and killed four terrorists on Tuesday, confirmed US Forces-Afghanistan (USFOR) spokesperson Sonny Leggett.

The US conducted two airstrikes today in Kunar, #Afghanistan, killing 4 #ISIS fighters. We continue to eliminate ISIS terrorists wherever they hide to protect Afghanistan while honoring US-Afghan-Taliban agreement to reduce the violence. — USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) February 25, 2020

On February 21, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US-Taliban deal will be signed on February 29 as the authorities are working on an agreement on reducing violence across Afghanistan. The much-awaited peace deal will mark a historic step in nearly two decades of Afghanistan conflict.

After decades of conflict, we have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant reduction in violence across #Afghanistan. This is an important step on a long road to peace, and I call on all Afghans to seize this opportunity. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 21, 2020

Controversy over poll results

The partial truce agreement was reached amid political turmoil in Afghanistan after the Independent Election Commission (IEC) declared incumbent Ashraf Ghani as the winner of the presidential elections but the main opposition leader Abdullah Abdullah rejected the result saying he will form his own “inclusive government”.

The Taliban has also denounced the results calling the election “fake and staged”. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson of the Taliban, said in a statement that it rejects the “meaningless appointment” and considers it a failed effort at “throwing dust” in the eyes of the nation.

