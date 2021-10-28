Afghan Crisis: Spike In Arms & Narcotics Smuggling 'raising Security Concerns' For Russia

Afghanistan has seen unprecedented spike in smuggling of narcotics and arms since Taliban's takeover, resulting in greater instability in Central Asia and raising security concerns for powers such as Russia. According to ANI, a comprehensive report of a Russia-based think tank that has been published by the Russian International Affairs Council stated that the recent border tensions between the Taliban regime and Tajikistan show that Moscow's apprehensions that Taliban could take advantage of the unstable situation in Afghanistan were absolutely "well-founded". It is to mention that Tajikistan has refused to recognise the Islamist movement.

The hasty withdrawal of the United States and Allied Forces had left a power vacuum in Afghanistan. Later with the formation of the all-male interim government in the Islamic Emirati led by caretaker Prime Minister Hasan Akhund has further pushed the country to instability for failing to secure international recognition. This and the subsequent events in the country have led to a considerable spike in drug smuggling instances, the Russia-based think tank said in its report.

"We have to state that the situation in that (Afghanistan) country poses a whole number of very serious threat not only to regional security but primarily to the national security of our country," Aleksandr Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council said at the Russian Academy of Sciences, as per ANI.

Highlighting the "unprecedented dimensions" following the US exit from the war-torn nation, the Russian think tank said that American troops withdrawal has opened gates for Pakistan's involvement in the Afghan-Tajik affairs. As reported by ANI, Venediktov said Pakistan PM Imran Khan has called on the Takij President Emomali Rahmon intending to diffuse tensions, "despite vested interests". He added that Islamabad has backed the Taliban "from the very beginning" and has claimed that harrowing issues of crises rising from political instability will resolve once the international community recognised the Islamist government.

Russia carries out military drill in Tajik-Afghan border

Russia has remained diplomatic in matters of the Taliban since the latter unceremoniously annexed Kabul in mid-August. In recent times, however, it has repeatedly urged the Taliban leaders to create an inclusive government representing a broad spectrum of Afghan society. During a joint meeting of the erstwhile Soviet-Central Asian states on 20 October, Moscow also called for humanitarian aid for Afghan people looking at the failing economy in the state.

Meanwhile, Russia has continued to maintain its military presence along the Afghan border. According to ANI, recently, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) conducted a joint military drill led by Russia near the Tajik-Afghan border. The six-day drill involved over 5,000 troops performing military exercises on small scale throughout August and September in the vicinity of the Afghan border.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)