Afghanistan: 439 Americans Still Stranded In The War-torn Country Informs Pentagon

There are still 439 Americans still stuck in Afghanistan according to the Pentagon, which revealed the news during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, October 26. As per the reports of Khaama Press, US Under Secretary of Defense, Colin Kahl claimed that officials are in communication with 363 Americans who are stuck in Afghanistan, with only 176 of them ready and willing to depart.

According to Kahl, nearly 243 of those stranded in Afghanistan either do not want to go or are not ready to leave the country. Those who do want to escape will be taken out by any means feasible. The government of Joe Biden had stated that the number of Americans left behind will not exceed 200.

The US is collaborating with the Community Sponsorship Hub

Meanwhile, the US State Department announced on Monday, October 25, that it is collaborating with the Community Sponsorship Hub (CSH), which is committed to strengthening the role of communities in the protection and resettlement of refugees to help start the Sponsor Circle Program for Afghans who have been evacuated to the US. The programme will allow individuals to create sponsor circles to provide first resettlement help to Afghans as they arrive in different places across the country.

Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, approximately 28,000 Afghans are in the process of seeking a special immigrant visa (SIV), a programme established by Congress to relocate Afghans who have assisted US forces and organisations but, are afraid of retaliation from the Taliban. According to Bangor Daily News, Kahl said that about 8,500 SIV applicants and their families were able to leave Afghanistan by the end of August, leaving nearly 20,000 in the country.

Republicans and some Democrats have slammed Biden after a suicide bomber killed 13 US service members

Many Republicans and Democrats have slammed US President Joe Biden for not listening to his military advisers after a suicide bomber killed 13 US service members and 170 Afghan civilians at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul during the evacuation operation on August 26, according to Bangor Daily News. US soldiers withdrew from Afghanistan on August 31, ending a tumultuous and contentious withdrawal from the country's longest war. Before departing the country, Washington evacuated thousands of its residents and helped other countries remove their people from Afghanistan as well.

