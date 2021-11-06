Taliban Prohibits Afghan Women From Working As Aid Workers, Claims Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch (HRW) stated that the Taliban has barred Afghan women from "operating as relief workers," preventing vitally needed lifesaving aid from reaching people in the war-torn country. Associate women's rights director at Human Rights Watch, Heather Barr claimed that the Taliban's harsh restrictions on female aid workers are preventing much-needed lifesaving help from reaching Afghans, particularly women, girls, and women-headed households. "Allowing women aid workers to conduct their tasks without restrictions is an operational necessity for delivering humanitarian relief, not a condition imposed by agencies or donors," she was quoted as saying by TOLO News.

According to a document reviewed by HRW, the Taliban has officially allowed female workers to do their jobs only in three out of 34 provinces as of October 28. Women aid workers face severe restrictions in more than half of the country. A male family member is required to accompany them while they work, making it difficult for them to conduct their duties efficiently, reported the news outlet citing HRW. Women's rights advocate, Zarqa Yaftali stated that this has exacerbated the crisis in the war-torn country and also deprived women and children in remote areas who are in desperate need of assistance.

'Taliban uses force to disperse women's rights protestors'

According to media reports published on October 26, the Taliban used force to disperse female activists protesting in Kabul in support of women's rights. Several women marched through Kabul's streets to protest against the closure of girls' schools and to criticise the international community's inactivity. Women activists had gathered outside the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). They slammed the international community for being uncaring about the Taliban's abuse of Afghan women's rights. "We request the United Nations to put pressure on the Taliban to recognise women's rights," an activist was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Sputnik.

It is worth mentioning here that a number of Afghan women athletes have also requested the Taliban administration to allow them to continue their sports activities. Worrying about their uncertain future, they have expressed their anxiety about safeguarding their accomplishments so far, reported TOLO News. Since the Taliban formed the government in Afghanistan, women have been restricted from taking part in sports, politics and other things. On several occasions, women have taken to the streets to demand their inclusion in political and social developments. The Taliban is struggling to gain recognition from the international community after taking control of Afghanistan and announcing its interim government.

