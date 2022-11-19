Taliban Publicly Flog Couple Over Pre-marital Affair, Warns Against Recording Punishment

Taliban on Friday, Nov 18 publicly flogged a boy and a girl for having a pre-marital affair in Bamyan province attracting backlash over the regime's repressive laws, Khaama Press reported citing local sources. The public flogging of the couple was ordered by the court in Bamyan province in Afghanistan a day earlier on November 17. As many as 1,000 people witnessed when the couple was being publically punished by the Taliban men, the agency stated. The two were sentenced to 39 flogs each. As the incident shook people, the Taliban warned the public against recording or documenting the flogging scene.

'As per Islamic law..'

The couple was arbitrarily detained as they travelled to Bamyan to explore. No reason was given by the Taliban for arresting the boy and the girl at the time they were apprehended. Taliban Supremo Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, in a meeting with court judges, said that "they must not hesitate in giving Hadd and Qisas punishments as per Islamic law," Khaama Press found. Under the laws imposed by the Taliban, Hadd crimes are punishable by death or amputation of limbs and other harsh punishments.

While the Qisas is ruled as per the eye for an eye law of retributive justice. Both the girl and the boy were mercilessly flogged at the "Shaheed Mazari" stadium in Bamiyan city. Hundreds of Afghans were made to watch the public beating in an attempt to deter the youngsters from having a pre-marital relationship. Since Kabul fell to the hardline Taliban regime in August 2021, such incidents have not been uncommon. On October 16 Taliban men publicly stoned a woman that resulted in her death for allegedly eloping with a man she was in love with. The man with whom she had run away was reportedly executed on October 13.

Recently, the Taliban also detained women activists in the country without providing any reason or explanation. Zarifa Yaqoubi and other human rights activists were apprehended by the regime and have gone missing, Khaama press reported. United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has demanded answers from the Taliban regime on such cruel treatment of the Afghan population. UNAMA also demanded that the activists must be allowed to be visited by their family members and the media reporters, which the Taliban has been reportedly blocking.