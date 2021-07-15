Taliban Re-imposes Repressive Policies Against Afghan Women As It Continues To Gain Ground

Since capturing several new areas in Afghanistan, the Taliban have re-imposed repressive laws and other retrograde policies on women that defined its iron fist rule from 1996 to 2001 including enforcing their version of Islamic Sharia law. As per news agency ANI, Frud Bezhan and Mustafa Sarwar wrote in Gandhara that the re-imposition of such repressive measures on Afghan women is the new brutal reality of tens of thousands of females who are presently living in areas, now captured by Taliban.

Decades ago, when the Taliban had conquered Afghanistan, the insurgent group had forced the women to cover themselves from head to toe. Bezhan and Sarwar wrote that the Taliban also forced women to limit education and required each female to be accompanied by a male relative when outdoors. Even though the Afghan government had removed most of the repressive laws, the measures have returned under the control of the extremist group as the militants continue to gain ground and the Afghan military appeared weak. The re-imposition of such laws came despite the Taliban claiming repeatedly that it has changed its ways.

"Before, I could go to the market alone to buy groceries," said Monira, a 26-year-old woman from the Shirin Tagab district in the northwestern province of Faryab now captured by Taliban. "I could go to the hairdressers. I could wear my hair up."

"Now, women are oppressed," she added. "The Taliban says we must be accompanied by a male escort if we leave home. We must cover ourselves."

Reportedly, in areas of Faryab, the Taliban has even banned shops from selling goods to women who are without the company of a male relative. As per the report, the residents have also revealed that the individuals who break the rules are often subjected to punishments such as public beatings. The insurgent group has also erected posters in some areas to inform the residents about the new regulations under their control. In other areas, the Taliban have driven around with loudspeakers and made announcements at mosques.

‘Our efforts have been crushed’

The report quoted a 17-year-old student, Sara saying that the Taliban shut down her school in the district of Aqcha in the northern province of Jawzjan after it was captured just two weeks ago. She said, “We don't know what will happen to us or our education.” Sara’s family reportedly fled to the provincial capital, Sheberghan, which still remains under government control.

"All those years that we studied, and all our efforts have been crushed," she adds. "We can no longer go to Aqcha for fear of the Taliban. They say that girls should not go to school anymore."

Further, Sanam Sadat, an activist in Faryab's provincial capital, Maimana, which is under government control also said, “I'm worried that women could return to the dark days of the past when we were just housewives and banned from taking part in society, culture, politics, and even sport. What happens when the Taliban takes over the cities? What will happen to women then?”

Meanwhile, the Afghan government’s negotiator said on July 15 that the Taliban had offered a three-month ceasefire in exchange for the release of 7,000 insurgent prisoners. Nader Nadery told reporters on Thursday that “it is a big demand” while noting that the insurgents have also demanded the removal of Taliban leaders from the United Nations (UN) blacklist. Afghan government’s negotiator made the remarks as Pakistan guards used tear gas on Thursday to disperse hundreds of people who tried to breach a border crossing into Afghanistan.

IMAGE: AP