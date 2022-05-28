Taliban Reject UNSC's Call To Lift Restrictions On Afghan Women, Call It 'unfounded'

In the latest development, the Taliban have rebuffed the UN Security Council's (UNSC) proposal to lift the harsh restrictions imposed on Afghan women, calling it "unfounded." The Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the regime's commitment to Afghan women's rights, dismissing UNSC's concerns about the restriction of human and fundamental rights imposed upon women in the country. "Since the people of Afghanistan are predominantly Muslim, the Afghan government considers the observance of Islamic hijab to be in line with the religious and cultural practices of society," Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesperson for the Taliban Foreign Ministry, stated Khaama Press.

Earlier on May 24, the UNSC had urged the Taliban to promptly reverse measures impeding women's and girls' human and fundamental rights in Afghanistan. In a joint statement, the Security Council voiced grave concern about the plight of Afghan women and girls as a result of the Taliban's limitations on education, employment, freedom of travel, among many other things. Besides, the council also urged the Taliban to reopen schools for all female students as soon as possible.

UN Special envoy shows concerns over Taliban's restrictions on females

The Taliban's statement comes as the UN Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennet, recently stated that policies like suspending girls' education, imposing a strict form of Hijab, and denying women access to political and public life are all designed to make females invisible in society. "I expressed serious concern about the deterioration of human rights across Afghanistan, and the erasure of women from public life is especially concerning," he added.

UNSC calls on Taliban to uphold the right to education

Earlier in March this year, the Security Council also issued a statement regarding Afghanistan and the right of Afghan girls to education. The members of the UNSC called on the Taliban to uphold the right to education, expressing serious concern over the restriction on girl students above 6th grade from attending classes in Afghanistan. Notably, the Taliban have often stated that they will form an inclusive government and respect women's rights, but have failed so far to keep up their promises.

(Image: AP)