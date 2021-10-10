Taliban Rejects US Help To Fight ISIS; Snubs Offer To Jointly Combat Terrorism In Afghan

On Saturday, October 9, the Taliban ruled out any possible cooperation with the United States to fight Islamic State terrorism. While speaking to The Associated Press, the Taliban political spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said that there would be no cooperation with the US on containing the increasingly active IS group in Afghanistan.

“We are able to tackle Daesh independently,” Shaheen said when asked whether the Taliban would work with the US to contain the Islamic State affiliate.

Shaheen’s remark comes after the IS claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz, which killed several Shiite Muslims and wounded dozens. In recent weeks, the Taliban has struggled to curb a slew of bombings by ISIS-K, which has developed a stronghold in the eastern province of Nangarhar. Moreover, the provincial capital of Jalalabad has also seen regular bombings, which the Islamic State claimed credit for.

IS only 'headache' not 'threat'

However, while innocent civilians of Afghanistan continue to be killed in attacks, the Taliban continues to ignore the threat of ISIS in the war-ravaged nation. Earlier this week, TOLO news quoted the Taliban's Minister of Information and Culture, Zabiullah Mujahid, who refused to recognise ISIS as a threat. Zabiullah had said, "We don't call Daesh a threat, but we call it a headache. It creates headaches in some places but is immediately taken out in every incident; (they) have been chased out and their sanctuaries found."

Meanwhile, following Friday’s deadly attack, Afghanistan’s Shiite clerics assailed the Taliban, demanding protection at their place of worship. Notably, the incident was one of the deadliest attacks since US and NATO troops left Afghanistan at the end of August and the Taliban took control of the country. It is pertinent to mention here that on Wednesday, an explosion in Afghanistan’s Khost city killed seven and wounded 15 others. This incident took place at Mazharul Alum Madrasa, also known as Mazharul Alum religious school.

Image: AP