Afghanistan's 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh on Saturday has expressed confidence and claimed that the Taliban rule in the country 'won't last long'. Saleh, who is currently in Panjshir with the anti-Taliban resistance told Euronews that the Taliban's Islamic Emirate is unacceptable to the people of Afghanistan. In addition, he also remarked that the election of a leader by the terrorist group is unacceptable.

'Impossible for Taliban rule to last long in Afghanistan': Amrullah Saleh

"The law of the Taliban is Islamic Emirate, unacceptable to the people of Afghanistan and the election of a leader by a group is unacceptable. It is impossible for Taliban rule to last long in Afghanistan," said Saleh

The resistance leader has also predicted that the Taliban will face a 'deep military crisis' involving other areas apart from Panjshir, which is currently mounting resistance against them. In addition, Amrullah Saleh has also asserted that the European Union 'must assume its moral responsibility and support for the Afghan National Resistance, politically and morally,' Saleh added.

'We don't recognise the Taliban Emirate': Amrullah Saleh

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Saleh asserted that the resistance and the people against the Taliban will not take part in its emirate. The caretaker President had categorically stated that the resistance forces do not recognise the Taliban as legitimate rulers of Afghanistan. Moreover, he has also asserted that the Ahmad Massoud-led resistance is ready to negotiate about other things but it will not negotiate a surrender.

"We have told them that we can consider a ceasefire while we retain our autonomy and have our national flag hoisted. However, we will not accept their appointments or agree to their terms. If they don't agree to these conditions and choose to take the military path, then we too are prepared," said Saleh.

Hitting out at the Taliban, Saleh has asserted that the terrorist group's power through the barrel of the gun was not acceptable. In addition, he has also remarked that the Taliban's ways of oppression, torture and exclusion will not last. Therefore, the caretaker President has demanded that the Taliban should instead discuss inclusivity and stay away from dictatorship.

Taliban takes over Kabul

After months of offensive, the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance. This was followed by a withdrawal of US and NATO troops after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. As the Taliban breached Kabul, Ashraf Ghani, the democratically elected President fled from the country with some other officials. Soon after the terrorist group took over Kabul, chaos erupted as thousands have swarmed Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee from the Taliban's rule. US President Joe Biden has defended his decision of withdrawing troops from the war-torn country. The Taliban is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition'. Evacuation of Afghans and other nationals is underway from Kabul airport which is under US troops' control.

(With ANI Inputs)