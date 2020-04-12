Taliban Set To Release 20 Afghan Prisoners As Part Of A Peace Deal

Taliban had announced that it will release a total of 20 Afghanistan government prisoners on April 12 marking the first release since the peace process began, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter. Shaheen also revealed that all the prisoners would be handed over to representatives of the Red Cross in the southern city of Kandahar.

Today, 20 prisoners of the Kabul Administration will be released by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and handed over to ICRC in Kandahar. — Suhail Shaheen (@suhailshaheen1) April 12, 2020

300 Talibani prisoners released

The Afghanistan government has since April 8 released 300 prisoners despite the militant group's constant complaint about the piecemeal nature of the releases. However, April 12 marks the first release from the Taliban's side as a part of the Afghan peace deal signed between the US, Taliban and the Afghanistan government. Reports suggest that the exchange was supposed to have happened by March 10, allowing peace talks to begin, but has been beset with problems. Previously, a few days after the deal was signed Taliban launched an overnight attack killing 20 Afghan army and police officials. In retaliation, the US attacked the Taliban with an airstrike. However, on April 10, Taliban officials met the head of US forces in Afghanistan to call for an end to what they say is an increase in American attacks since the peace deal was signed.

