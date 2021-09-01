'Taliban Should Not Use Afghanistan Soil To Train & Shelter Terrorists': UNSC Resolution

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday asserted that the Afghanistan's soil shouldn't be used to attack any country or to shelter terrorists. This comes after Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla highlighted the importance of combating UN-designated terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

UNSC warns Taliban for not using Afghanistan for terrorism

In what seems to be a strongly worded resolution adopted at the close of India's presidence of the UN Security Council for the month of August, the UN's highest body pointed to the Taliban's committments regarding combating terrorism and allowing the safe and orderly departure of Afghan and foreign nationals. The UN Security Council resolution 2593, tabled by permanent members France, the UK and the US, was backed by 13 of the 15 council members. However, Permanent members China and Russia abstained.

The resolution announced by the UNSC demanded that the "Afghan territory was not used the threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorists acts". The resolution had also reiterated the "importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan, inlcuding those individuals and entities designated pursuant to resolution 1267 (1999), and notes the Taliban's relevant commitments."

Pointing towards the Taliban's August 27 statement, the United Nations Security Council said that it expects the Taliban "will adhere to these and all other commitments, including regarding the safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan and all foreign nationals." The terror outfit in its statement had made a commitment that Afghans will be able to travel abroad and leave the country at any time they want via any border crossing with no one preventing them from travelling.

Shringla, who presided over the Security Council meeting that passed the resolution, told the media that the UN and the international community had sent out a “strong signal” on its expectations regarding Afghanistan. While referring to the resolution underlining the importance of combating terrorism, he said, “In that context, I may mention that the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed are UN Security Council-proscribed terror entities that need to be called out and condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

The reference to terrorist individuals and entities designated by Security Council resolution 1267 is of “direct importance to India”, he added. Noting that the resolution also recognises the importance of upholding human rights especially of Afghan women, children and minorities, Shringla assured inclusive negotiated settlements and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. “Over the last two decades, we have extended over $3 billion of assistance to Afghanistan in infrastructure development, capacity-building, education, agriculture – areas that are important for the people of Afghanistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shringla didn’t comment on the abstentions by China and Russia, saying only that the Security Council had been unequivocal and the resolution reflected the views of council members. The resolution was discussed by external affairs minister S Jaishankar with his US counterpart Antony Blinken and there were high-level contacts with other Security Council members. The resolution also addresses India’s key concerns pertaining to Afghanistan, such as facilitating travel from Kabul airport, the people said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: AP, PTI)