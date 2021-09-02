Taliban To Formally Announce Government After Friday Prayers At Kabul Presidential Palace

Weeks after taking control of most of Afghanistan, the Taliban will be holding a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Kabul after Friday prayers, in which the Islamic government of the Islamic Emirate will be formally announced, according to Republic sources.

The Taliban seized control over most of Afghanistan after capturing the capital city Kabul on August 15, which led to the fall of the Ashraf Ghani administration. After America's exit on August 31, the insurgents' group also celebrated their victory.

Hibatullah Akhundzada to lead Afghanistan

The Taliban has already confirmed that their military commander and religious leader Hibatullah Akhundzada who hails from Kandahar will be their supreme leader. Under Akhundzada, a prime minister or president will lead the country, as per global media reports. Mullah Baradar's name has been mentioned as a presidential pick.

Born in the Panjwayi district of Kandahar province, the Taliban commander did his schooling from there and later got involved in the Islamic State movement against the Soviet military. Later, he joined the Taliban and gained prominence in the group. He became the head of the Taliban's military court along with the deputy head of the group's supreme court.

Akhundzada, whose whereabouts have remained undiscovered, will reportedly operate from Kandahar. Some reports also suggested that he will hold the prime minister's post in the new Taliban government. The top Taliban leaders have been meeting in Kandahar to decide upon the new government.

What to expect?

During their last rule from 1996 till 2001, when they were expelled by US-led forces, the extremist group had imposed a radical form of Sharia laws. They had prohibited women from working and going to school. They had also banned music and television.

This time, the Taliban has promised an inclusive government. However, their acts speak differently. The group has already banned co-ed schools. Hence, boys and girls cannot study in the same class. They have also banned music in public places. They have also launched an offensive against minority groups.

Due to the fall of the US-backed government in August, the chances of an economic crisis is looming over Afghanistan. The war-torn nation is also battling severe drought, leading to a humanitarian crisis.