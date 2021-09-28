Taliban Warns Joe Biden Of 'bad Consequences' If US Drones Occupy Afghanistan Airspace

In a key development, the Taliban-ruled Cultural Affairs Commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan issued a statement alleging the United States for violating international laws along with the Doha Agreement. The formal allegations highlighted that airspace has been occupied by the US-operated unmanned drones.

"The United States of America has recently violated all international laws & the Doha Agreement, with our airspace being occupied by their drones. These violations must be stopped & prevented, in order to prevent bad consequences," the Taliban's statement read

Taliban warns US of 'bad' consequences if Afghanistan airspace is violated

Afghanistan's Cultural Ministry, in the statement, enumerated the salient features of sovereign states and declared the Taliban ownership of Afghanistan. Additionally, the Taliban warned President Joe Biden-led administration to refrain from committing a breach of international norms and the peace accord signed between Washington and the hardline Islamic group in Doha, Qatar.

"Countries are the sole owners of territorial and air sovereignty by their states under international law, therefore, the Islamic Emirate is the sole legal entity of Afghanistan as the guardian of Afghanistan's land and airspace, but we witness that the United States has recently violated all international law and the US commitments made to the Islamic Emirate in Doha, Qatar, and Afghanistan's sacred airspace is being occupied by US drones. These violations must be corrected and prevented," the Taliban-ruled Cultural Ministry of Afghanistan.

Additionally, the Taliban called on the international community to perform in view of 'mutual commitments' and 'commitments to Afghanistan'. The statement read,

"We call on all countries, especially the United States, to act in the light of mutual commitments and commitments to Afghanistan in the light of international commitments, commitments and laws, in order to prevent any negative consequences."

Taliban warns countries of 'reaction' if they interfere with Afghanistan internal affairs

The Taliban, in the recent past, has successfully struck communication with a couple of international organisations as well as United States. Reports suggest that on September 20, on the eve of the commencement of the high-level UN General Debate, Antonio Guterres had received a communication with letterhead 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed by Ameer Khan Muttaqi, requesting to participate in the 76th session of the UNGA on September 27.

The letter also stated, "As of August 15, 2021, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani is ousted and the international community no longer recognise him as President or Head of State. Ghulam Isaczai was appointed as Kabul's envoy to the UN in June 2021 by Ghani. After incessant and violent territorial gains of the Taliban, Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan as the terrorist group encircled Kabul to prepare for their final conquest.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting deputy head of the Taliban government, on Sunday, reiterated his claim that Tajikistan is "interfering" in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and warned the Tajikistan government of the possible repercussions of their act.

During an interview with Middle East-based broadcast news channel Al Jazeera, Baradar even threatened Tajikistan to get ready for a reaction. "Tajikistan interferes in our affairs, for every action, there is a reaction," Ghani Baradar said.