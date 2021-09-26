Taliban Welcomes America's Decision To Allow Flow Of Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan

On Sunday, the Taliban applauded the United States' recent decision to allow humanitarian assistance to flow into Afghanistan. Abdul Qahar, the spokesperson of the foreign affairs ministry, welcomed the US Treasury Department's recent decision to allow US government agencies as well as international and non-governmental organisations and banks to assist the flow of food and medication to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), according to Xinhua news agency. He also hoped that all nations across the world, including the United States and international organisations, would continue to strengthen connections with the Afghan government and provide humanitarian aid to Afghans. Meanwhile, on Friday, September 24, the US government, NGOs, and select foreign organisations were granted general licences, allowing them to conduct transactions necessary to give humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, the Taliban's interim foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had sought friendly relations with the international community, especially neighbouring and regional countries. Notably, on September 14, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul, Wang Yu met Muttaqi and pledged to continue assisting and cooperating with Afghanistan without any conditions. According to Tolo News, China has offered humanitarian relief worth $15 million as well as three million doses of Coronavirus vaccines to the conflict-stricken Afghanistan. This comes after America had announced almost $64 million in additional humanitarian aid for the Afghan people. On Monday, September 13, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had stated that US aid to Afghanistan would bypass the Taliban and go directly to non-governmental organisations and UN agencies providing aid to underprivileged Afghans, reported ANI.

UN terms situation in Afghanistan as 'quite grave'

Meanwhile, on September 18, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi stated that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire and urged for immediate assistance to the war-ravaged nation. Speaking at a press conference in Pakistan's Islamabad, Grandi had termed the situation in Afghanistan as "quite grave" and stressed the urgent need for food, medicines, shelter and other basics, according to Japan's NHK World. Grandi believes that a deal between the Taliban and the international community is urgently needed to avoid an economic collapse that might lead to violence and disorder, which will in turn spark a mass exodus. According to him, a collapse of Afghanistan's already shaky economy would engulf its neighbours and cause ripples around the world. It's worth noting that the Taliban's announcement of a non-inclusive interim administration drew international condemnation. Governments from all around the world have declared that they will not accept Afghanistan's new authorities until the country has a more inclusive government in place.

Image: ANI