Taliban's Request To Address UN Rejected By Germany; 'Would Serve No Purpose'

The Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas rejected a request made by the Taliban led government to address the world leaders at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly sessions. Maas highlighted the recent catastrophe led by the extremist outfit would not serve the purpose of Afghanistan's new rulers at the forum. According to The News International report, Maas' remarks came after the Taliban urged the German diplomat about their desire to address the United Nations. "To schedule, a show at the United Nations wouldn't serve anything," Maas told reporters, adding that "what's important are concrete deeds and not just words."

Before urging the German foreign minister, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as their representative to the United Nations.

It is worth noting a series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul on August 15, leaving the country's citizens in tatters. The country further plunged into crisis after the democratically elected president Ashraf Ghani fleed the war-ravaged country. Subsequently, on August 26, five days before the United States ended its mission in Afghanistan, two suicide bombers killed over 200 Afghans and other nationals who flocked the Kabul airport to flee the war-torn country. Despite rising brutality against their own citizens, the extremist group reiterated respecting human rights in the country. They had agreed to form an inclusive government including the role of women in the government. However, irrespective of their claim, it brought hardliners to rule the country. They had also promised to respect the work of journalists and women in the country, but the ground situation tells a different tale.

"International support will depend entirely on what it does, not just on what it says"

Earlier this month, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had also warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan and urged the terror outfit to take immediate actions to tackle the crisis. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had warned the trajectory of his country's relationship with the Taliban and support to the group will depend entirely on what it does, not just on what it says. "The Taliban says it seeks international legitimacy and international support and that will depend entirely on what it does, not just on what it says. And the trajectory of its relationship with us and with the rest of the world will depend on its actions," Blinken said in an interview that was aired on TOLO news reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

