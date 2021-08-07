Tanzania: Lions Kill 3 Children In Search Of Lost Cattle Near City's Wildlife Reserve

Three children were killed by lions on their search for lost cattle near Tanzania's world-renowned Ngorongoro wildlife reserve, police said on Thursday. Justine Masejo, Arusha's police chief, said the children, between the ages of nine and 11, had returned home from school on Monday and entered a forest near the Ngorongoro Conservation Area to search for the missing animals.

The lions attacked and killed three children while injuring one. Ngorongoro National Park in northern Tanzania is a World Heritage Site and is home to big cats such as lions, cheetahs, and leopards.

Communities living nearby urged to take precautions

In a statement, Masejo expressed his concern and emphasized that the nomadic communities living near protected areas should take precautions against wild animals, especially when their children are tasked to take care of livestock. So that the children and their families can be protected from such incidents.

National parks in Tanzania allow some communities, such as the Maasai, to live within the protected areas. But they are frequently in conflict with animals such as lions and elephants, which can attack people, livestock, and crops. Last year. the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania was evacuated after lions attacked people and cattle in the surrounding communities.

Maasai Steppe in Tanzania's north is one of the few remaining habitats where lions are still abundant. Wildlife migrations between National Parks can cause serious conflict - especially in villages that share communal land. Many lions are killed in these areas by herders in retaliation for the loss of their cattle - whether the cattle were killed by lions or not. It is estimated that about 20% of lions die this way.