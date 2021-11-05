Taslima Nasreen Makes Big Statement On How Bhagat Singh's Ideals Could Impact Subcontinent

Notable Bangladeshi Swedish Author Taslima Nasreen over a series of tweets has brought up the reference of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh while going on to state that the subcontinent (India, Bangladesh and Pakistan) would have been a much better place if the latter's ideas could be upheld. While speaking about the characteristic traits of the freedom fighter, Taslima mentioned that Bhagat Singh was a 'great revolutionary intellectual' while attesting that the freedom fighter believed in 'socialism'.

Bhagat Singh was a great revolutionary intellectual. If people could uphold his ideas, the subcontinent would have been a much better place without fanaticism, dogmatism, communalism, jingoism, capitalism etc. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) November 5, 2021

Twitter urges Taslima Nasreen to elucidate on aspect of 'Capitalism' referring to Bhagat Singh

Bangladeshi-Swedish writer Taslima Nasreen in a tweet on Friday while speaking about freedom fighter Bhagat Singh said, "If people could uphold his ideas, the subcontinent would have been a much better place without fanaticism, dogmatism, communalism, jingoism, capitalism etc." While her Tweet has got a lot of reactions, some even went on to questions aspects of the claims made by the author. One Twitterati asked her to emphasise on the aspect of Capitalism surrounding Bhagat Singh. To this Nasreen replied that the freedom fighter believed in Socialism. The writer went on to add that Bhagat Singh did not want a big cap between 'the rich and poor'

Taslima Nasreen defends Bhagat Singh's 1929 Parliament bombing

On 8 April 1929, Singh, Bhagat Singh accompanied by Batukeshwar Dutt, threw two bombs into the Parliament Assembly chamber from its public gallery while the session was on. The bombs had been designed not to kill. The smoke from the bombs had filled the Assembly so that Singh and Dutt could have escaped instead, they stayed shouting the slogan "Inquilab Zindabad!" ("Long Live the Revolution"). On claims of Bhagat Singh being a 'social Marxist' and his attack on the Parliament, Nasreen went on to defend the action while asserting that 'the bombing had been carried out on an empty place so that no one was injured. Take a look at the tweet below.

he bombed on an empty place inside the parliament so that nobody can get injured. I praise his writings with superb ideas. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) November 5, 2021

Bhagat Singh and his fearless life

The action and deeds of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh are not only noteworthy but have also served as an example for many. He is considered among the most respected freedom fighters of our Nation. As Bhagat Singh's contribution again come to light over Amazon Prime Video's Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham - it is important to note that real-life hero Sardar Udham Singh, who orchestrated the killing of Michael O'Dwyer, considered Bhagat Singh as his 'Guru'. Udham Singh had assassinated O'Dwyer for his active involvement in the horrific killing of innocent protestors at Jallianwala bagh back in 1919.

Image Credits - Twitter