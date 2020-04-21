Taslima Nasreen Checkmates WHO For Allowing China's Wet Markets To Re-open Amid Covid

Bangladeshi author-in-exile Taslima Nasreen on Tuesday questioned the World Health Organization (WHO) over the re-opening of China's wet markets. Taking to Twitter, she stated that the WHO had informed about the Coronavirus originating from Wuhan's wet markets. She added that even though the virus has spread all over the world, China has opened its wet market. Nasreen questioned as to why is WHO not asking China to shut its markets at the time of the crisis if that's where the virus originated.

WHO informed us that coronavirus originated from Wuhan's wet market. Virus is now all over the world, and people are dying like anything. China now reopened Wuhan's wet market. Why doesn't WHO tell China to close their wet markets? — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 21, 2020

China re-opens wet markets

China's 'wet markets' have been reopened and the sale of bats, pangolins and dogs for human consumption has resumed in the country. The coronavirus outbreak had earlier been pinned down by the WHO to one such 'wet-market' in Wuhan, though doubt and speculation over other origins persists.

The Coronavirus crisis

Presently, there are around 2,482,044 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, which has led to the death of around 170,456 people. Along with it, around 652,150 people have reportedly recovered. Leading the number of global positive cases of coronavirus, the United States has become the new epicenter of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran.

