Taslima Nasreen Checkmates WHO For Allowing China's Wet Markets To Re-open Amid Covid

Rest of the World News

Bangladeshi author-in-exile Taslima Nasreen on Tuesday questioned the World Health Organization (WHO) over the re-opening of China's wet markets. 

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
WHO

Bangladeshi author-in-exile Taslima Nasreen on Tuesday questioned the World Health Organization (WHO) over the re-opening of China's wet markets. Taking to Twitter, she stated that the WHO had informed about the Coronavirus originating from Wuhan's wet markets. She added that even though the virus has spread all over the world, China has opened its wet market. Nasreen questioned as to why is WHO not asking China to shut its markets at the time of the crisis if that's where the virus originated. 

China re-opens wet markets

China's 'wet markets' have been reopened and the sale of bats, pangolins and dogs for human consumption has resumed in the country. The coronavirus outbreak had earlier been pinned down by the WHO to one such 'wet-market' in Wuhan, though doubt and speculation over other origins persists.

Read: Trump govt accuses China of 'vaccuming up global PPEs while hiding Covid'; claims evidence

Read: North Korea's Kim Jong Un caught Covid from Chinese doctor; currently stable: Reports

The Coronavirus crisis

Presently, there are around 2,482,044 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, which has led to the death of around 170,456 people. Along with it, around 652,150 people have reportedly recovered. Leading the number of global positive cases of coronavirus, the United States has become the new epicenter of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. 

Read: World Bank to launch new multi-donor trust fund for low-income countries

Read: World in peril, China reveals plan to inject medics with new Covid vaccine by year-end

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories