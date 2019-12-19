High-Tech Duvet Designed By Tech Company Attempts To Tackle Fight Over Cover

Tech firm Simba has developed a futuristic bed called the 'duvet diplomat' which features a roller system at its base which means that even if one's partner is to pull the duvet the cover, it would always be evenly distributed. According to a study conducted on 2,000 adults, they believe that a duvet stealing partner is a major cause of sleepless nights.

Infinite Duvet

If a person turns in their sleep the duvet moves with you because of the roller. The duvet is constantly fed by the series of rollers and tension systems. The company decided to try implementing the idea after finding out that not only does duvet stealing cause sleepless nights it was also a cause of conflict between couples. The study also found that a lot of the participants of the study felt tensions when they saw an untidy bedroom.

While talking to local media, the CEO of Simba, Steve Reid said that Duvet stealing is a major cause of conflict among couples in Britain, he added that duvet stealing is a catalyst for hundreds of arguments. The duvet is still in the initial design stage and won't be available to regular customers for some time. But Simba also has a temperature-regulating Hybrid Duvet with space-inspired Stratos technology that can help prevent sleepless nights.

In another story, Martin Taylor, 43, was diagnosed with 'feather duvet lung' and claimed that before being diagnosed his symptoms worsened to the point where he was unable to stand or walk for even a few minutes without fearing that he might pass out. The medics at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where Taylor was being treated said that he was barely able to do anything more than sleep all day and night.

According to Taylor, going up the stairs had become a 30-minute activity for him as he could only manage one or two stairs before he needed to sit and rest. Doctors said that Taylor suffered from a condition in which his lungs became severely inflamed as a result of the body’s immune response to something that he had breathed in. Doctors believe Taylor developed an acute allergy to the dust from feathers in his pillow or duvet. Taylor had recently switched from a synthetic duvet to a feather one.

