Congress Puts Up Massive Gandhi-Vadra Posters, Huge Black Balloon Towers At Delhi Rally

As Congress' mega 'Bharat Bachao' rally gets underway on Saturday, visuals from Delhi's Ram Lila Maidan show massive posters of interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Congress UP (East) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi at the rally - highlighting the elevated political stature of the Gandhi family in the Congress. Protesting against the deteriorating economy, the rally also housed hundreds of black-coloured balloons, as a mark of opposition to the Modi government. All senior Congress members including Sonia Gandhi herself will address the rally.

Here are some of the visuals from the rally:

Delhi: Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan where Congress is organising 'Bharat Bachao' rally today. pic.twitter.com/nRvz8RHcJV — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

Several leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Manmohan Singh are currently present at the rally. Addressing the rally, Priyanka Gandhi has slammed the Modi government for 'destroying the Constitution' while former FM Chidambaram has taken a jibe at FM Nirmala Sitharaman saying she has only not said 'Acche din aane wale hai'. Congress has also attacked the BJP-RSS heavily for its policies.

Apart from a mega rally in Delhi, the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) will stage demonstrations outside Indian embassies from America to England and Australia to Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The protest will 'attack the Modi government for India's economy and India's deteriorating condition'. Sources report that Rahul Gandhi's aide Sam Pitroda will be heading the protests pledging solidarity to Congress' Bharat Bachao rally in Delhi.

Congress' is currently staging a protest named 'Bharat Bachao Rally' on November 14 at the Ram Lila Maidan in New Delhi. Thousands of Congress workers from all across the country have joined the protest to air their voice against Centre's "anti-people" economic and political policies. The protest is reportedly centred on the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Bill, the slowing Indian economy. Previously on November 16, after a high-level strategy meeting of all CLP heads, State chiefs, National General Secretaries at the party's headquarters in Delhi the Congress had planned a massive rally against Centre on economic slowdown on November 30. The party was scheduled to hold protests between November 5 and November 15 against the anti-economic policies and decisions of Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre.

