'A Teenager Working On Her Anger Management', Greta Thunberg Subtly Trolls Donald Trump

Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday plainly, simply, and subtly hit back at US President Donald Trump for taking a dig at her over being named the 'Person of the Year' for 2019. Thunberg changed her Twitter bio to the ridiculing remarks made by Trump at her on the very same platform. The 16-year-old is the youngest person to be chosen by the magazine in a tradition that started way back in 1927.

President Donald Trump had a tough time digesting the fact that he didn't become the 'Person of the Year' this time. He took to Twitter where he usually rants on such issues.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

All Greta did is change her Twitter bio to hit back at the 'Leader of the Free World'

READ | Donald Trump: Greta Thunberg Should 'chill,' Go To Movies With Friend

This was not the first Trump-Thunberg spat. In November, Greta Thunberg said Donald Trump's denial of climate change was 'so extreme' that it has helped many people to 'wake up'. In an interview with an international media agency, the teen activist said that President Trump delivers such extreme things that have provoked people to quit the long period of waiting while the climate emergency is destroying the planet. When the US President was elected, Thunberg thought it would be then when people 'finally wake up' instead of continuing their life like nothing is going to happen and thus, in that perspective, President Trump was actually contributing to the fight against climate change.

READ | Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg Named Person Of The Year For 2019

Giving 'pirralha' back

Thunberg is not just known for her passionate climate activism but has also earned a reputation at hitting back powerful heads of state on their climate change-sceptic views in the most subtle yet iconic way. On Tuesday, Greta Thunberg in a subtle way trolled Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over his harsh labelling of her. Bolsonaro, a far-right leader who rose to power championing climate sceptic views, had branded Thunberg a 'pirralha', the Portuguese word for “brat” in response to the latter's condemnation of the killings of indigenous tribals in the Brazilian Amazon. Thunberg hit back by simply changing her Twitter bio on Tuesday to contain only the Portuguese slur.

READ | Greta Thunberg Has A Subtle Response Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's Insult

READ | Greta Slams 'misleading' Climate Pledges At Chaotic UN Summit